Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $226.86 million and $29.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00245382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00056075 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.18 or 0.02335028 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

