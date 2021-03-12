Argent Trust Co Buys 1,408 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.