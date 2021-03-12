Argent Trust Co Buys 6,810 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 111,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

