Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

NYSE SWK opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

