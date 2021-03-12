Argent Trust Co Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.