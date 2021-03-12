Argent Trust Co Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $280.02 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.