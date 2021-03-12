Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,750,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

