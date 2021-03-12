Argent Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.