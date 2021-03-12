Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $464.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $470.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

