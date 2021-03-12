Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

