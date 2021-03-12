Argent Trust Co Sells 16,321 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,419,000 after purchasing an additional 487,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.