ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 457.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,349 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 228,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

