Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Arrow Electronics worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

