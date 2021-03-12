Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $41,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,994 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

APAM opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.