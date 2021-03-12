Arweave Price Tops $13.94 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.94 or 0.00024262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $465.56 million and $15.29 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00654202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

