Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 1,913,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,472,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

