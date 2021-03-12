Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.75

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.75 and last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 2958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

