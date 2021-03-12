ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $539.52 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $608.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $561.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.73. The company has a market cap of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.