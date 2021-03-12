Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.45 ($18.18).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

