Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €19.80 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €19.80 ($23.29) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.45 ($18.18).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

