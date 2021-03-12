Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

