Associated Banc Corp Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. 264,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,485. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

