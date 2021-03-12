Associated Banc Corp Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.27 and a 200 day moving average of $399.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $479.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

