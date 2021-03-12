Associated Banc Corp Has $9.41 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

