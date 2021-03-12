Associated Banc Corp Sells 6,389 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,840. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

