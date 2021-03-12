Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.93

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 2401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

ATRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $559.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Astronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

