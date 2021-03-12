Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

