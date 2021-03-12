Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.