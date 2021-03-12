Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asure Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Asure Software by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

