Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $64,273.03 and $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.09 or 0.03132995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00365470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.45 or 0.00932926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.24 or 0.00390917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00327735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020974 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,794,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,551,860 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

