Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Trading Up 6%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares were up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 2,783,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,921,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Laidlaw cut their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $479.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

