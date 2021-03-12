Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Atkore International Group worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at $780,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $75.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

