Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ACBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $519.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

