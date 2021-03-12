Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the February 11th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE ACIC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

