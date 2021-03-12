Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 238.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $225.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.69, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

