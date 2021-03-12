Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 11,979,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,935,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

