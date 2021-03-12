Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.51 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $6,946.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,619,185 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.