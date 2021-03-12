Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Up 10%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.40. 6,767,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 3,436,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

