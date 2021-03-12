AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright Sells 3,830 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AutoZone stock traded up $23.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,285.52. 208,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,669. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,342.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

