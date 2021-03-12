Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,407. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $852.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 119.3% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.