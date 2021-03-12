Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%.

Avinger stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 72,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,207,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

