Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $339.50

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 327.88 ($4.28), with a volume of 128363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 276.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

