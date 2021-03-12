Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 192.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

CAR opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $66.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.