Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Immunovant by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Immunovant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

