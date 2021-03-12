Aviva PLC Lowers Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after buying an additional 249,604 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after buying an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

CCXI stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

