Aviva PLC Sells 17,916 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AAON by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AAON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,456. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.16 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAON. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

