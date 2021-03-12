Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 75,000 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,029. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

