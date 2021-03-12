B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,640 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,944,122 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. 582,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,388,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

