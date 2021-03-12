B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 1.0% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 827.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of MNA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.