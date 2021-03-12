B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.76. 39,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,431. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.32. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

