B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 143.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,675. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.